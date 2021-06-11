Over 2.5 mln coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in past week

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. As many as 2.6 mln coronavirus cases were recorded across the world in the past seven days, down by 20% compared to the week before, according to TASS estimates. This is the first time since early March that global weekly cases did not reach the three million mark.

In the past week, India’s daily number of cases fell below 100,000 for the first time since April, but still, the country has the highest figures in the world. A total of 700,000 new cases were confirmed in India in the past seven days, down by 150,000 from the week before. Infection rates remain high in Brazil, with 410,000 new cases confirmed in the past seven days. Colombia’s weekly figures reached an all-time high in the past seven days (177,000 new patients).

Infection rates have fallen to last year’s lows in most European counties. However, the number of new daily cases tripled in the United Kingdom, exceeding 7,500. The average daily number of new infections is 5,000 in France, below 4,000 in Spain, 2,400 in Germany and 2,000 in Italy. In Turkey, which reported a spike in infections in the spring, daily cases dropped from 7,200 to 6,000, returning to the January level.

Coronavirus mortality figures are falling as infections decline. The weekly death toll stood below 70,000 for the first time since late March (68,700). India accounts for one third of all weekly coronavirus fatalities (22,400).

Unlike in the rest of the world, mortality figures are rising in a number of Latin American countries. Argentina’s daily death toll stood at about 600 in the past week, and exceeded 700 twice. Colombia recorded about 550 coronavirus fatalities every day, hitting all-time highs.