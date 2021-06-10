CIS representatives discuss arms control in Minsk — statement

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Representatives of CIS Foreign Ministries held consultations on a wide array of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation issues in Minsk Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On June 10, consultations of CIS Foreign Ministries ‘On matters of arms control’ took place in Minsk," the Ministry said. "The sides had a substantial exchange of opinion on a wide array of matters of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, including nuclear disarmament, prevention of arms race in space, cooperation within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), biological safety, OSCE’s military and political dimension and control over conventional arms in Europe."

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the CIS Executive Committee.

The Foreign Ministry underscored that the consultations took place in a constructive and engaged atmosphere.

"The consultations made it possible to outline the ways for deepening of cooperation between CIS member states in corresponding fields," the Foreign Ministry concluded.