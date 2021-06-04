Brazilian sanitary watchdog’s experts see no reason to reject Sputnik V imports

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4. /TASS/. The department of medicines and biological products of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has no objections to imports of Russia’s Spuntik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, Anvisa General Manager of Medicines and Biological Products Gustavo Mendes Lima Santos said on Friday.

"From our point of view, if imports and use of the vaccine are authorized, we must ensure control of conditions under which it is used," he said during an Anvisa meeting on Sputnik V, broadcast live on YouTube.

According to the official, the use of Sputnik V in Brazil should coincide with a study into its efficacy and compliance with World Health Organization requirements.

Anvisa experts said at the meeting that only the vaccines produced at Russian facilities inspected by Anvisa must be allowed into the country. Also, every batch of the vaccine should have documents, issued by a Brazilian lab, to certify that it is safe and contains no live adenovirus.

However, Anvisa experts recommended to limit Sputnik V use for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and persons suffering from chronic illnesses.

In a letter to Anvisa sent in May, governors of nine northeastern Brazilian states, who agreed on Sputnik V purchases with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said they were ready to use the Russian vaccine and assumed personal responsibility for all consequences.