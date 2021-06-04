Argentina grateful for Russia’s assistance amid pandemic — president

BUENOS AIRES, June 4. /TASS/. The people and government of Argentina are grateful for Russia’s assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said during a video conference meeting with members of the international investment community and foreign producers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"The people and government of Argentina are extremely grateful to you," Fernandez said.

He pointed out that Moscow had assisted Buenos Aires in getting coronavirus vaccines while others had refused to help. Fernandez and Russian President Vladimir Putin also watched the launch of Sputnik V production in Argentina.

Argentina became the first Latin American country to approve the Sputnik V vaccine under a fast-track procedure. A Sputnik V vaccination campaign kicked off in the country on December 29, 2020.