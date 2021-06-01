Lukashenko says he presented Putin with critical analysis from Belarusian intelligence

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned that during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last weekend he had shown his counterpart major analytical information provided by Belarusian special services that, among other things, concerns Russia. At a Tuesday conference on Russian-Belarusian cooperation in Minsk, he turned the spotlight on the contents of a briefcase that was seen in a video of the meeting between the two leaders, which had attracted the attention of journalists.

"If we could lay out all the documents in that briefcase live on the air, then, probably, there would be a lot of conversations and there would be something to discuss," Lukashenko noted.

He specified that the briefcase contained analytical material prepared by Belarusian intelligence services that, among other things, concerned Russia.

"On the situation around Belarus and Russia, and the Union State in general, and on what the attitudes of America, the European Union and others are in regards to the People’s Republic of China, and many other similar items," the Belarusian president explained. "This is some tremendous work by our agencies, first and foremost by the special services, so this is the analysis I wanted President Putin to be aware of," he added.