Pashinyan calls Security Council meeting to discuss border dispute with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, May 27./TASS/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is calling a meeting on Thursday evening of the Security Council with the participation of the leaders of three parliamentary factions to discuss the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, the leader of the faction Bright Armenia Edmon Marukyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"As you know, we demanded in the morning that a session of the Security Council be convened with the participation of the heads of the parliamentary factions. A while ago, we were told that our request was satisfied. The meeting will be held in the evening," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Pashinyan said that he was planning to shortly submit a plan for the peaceful settlement of the border dispute with Azerbaijan that would suit all parties.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained tense since May 12, when the Armenian Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in the Syunik Province’s border district. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier on Thursday that six Armenian troops had been captured when trying to cross the border between the two countries. According to Azerbaijan, several pieces of Armenian military equipment, including tanks, were detected near the border on Thursday morning. The Armenian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture, adding, however, that the Armenian troops had been engaged in engineering works in a border district of the Gegharkunik Province. Pashinyan slammed the incident as abduction, and Yerevan contacted the European Court of Human Rights in this regard.