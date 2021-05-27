Pashinyan proposes moving Armenian, Azerbaijani forces to initial border positions

YEREVAN, May 27. /TASS/. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came up with a proposal on Thursday that the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops move to their initial positions on the border and observers from Russia or the OSCE Minsk Group states be deployed in the area.

The acting prime minister outlined a plan of peacefully settling the border situation in a speech that was broadcast on the politician’s Facebook.

"On behalf of the Armenian public, I offer to the Azerbaijani government to agree that the armed forces of both countries withdraw by several kilometers from the border area very quickly and simultaneously. We propose that the armed forces return to the initial positions and international observers from the Russian Federation or [the countries of] the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs be deployed there instead. This relates to the Sotk-Khoznavar section [in the Gegharkunik Province]," he said.