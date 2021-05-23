Last missing runner found dead after marathon in China, death toll at 21

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The number of people who died when a sudden spell of foul weather hit a mountain marathon in northwest China grew to 21 as the last missing runner was found dead, the Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the paper, eight people were slightly injured.

Local authorities set up a working group to investigate causes of the incident.

China’s Xinhua news agency said early on Sunday that the 100-km marathon race began near the city of Baiyin on Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, the mountainous area was hit by gale winds and hailstorm, and the race was stopped. A number of runners were unaccounted for, and local authorities sent a team of 700 rescuers to the area.

A total of 172 people were taking part in the race, 151 of them were evacuated from the trail in stable condition.