About 20 runners killed during mountain marathon in China — paper

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. At least 20 people were killed during a 100-km mountain race in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu, the Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to Global Times, as of 08:00 local time (03:00 Moscow time) 20 people have been killed, one is listed as missing and eight were diagnosed with slight injuries.

China’s Xinhua news agency said early on Sunday that the 100-km marathon race began near the city of Baiyin on Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, the mountainous area was hit by gale winds and hailstorm, and the race was stopped. A number of runners were unaccounted for, and local authorities sent a team of 700 rescuers to the area.

A total of 172 people were taking part in the race, 151 of them were evacuated from the trail in stable condition.