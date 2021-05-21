EAEU states take action to bring positions on common gas market closer

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states have taken action to bring the positions regarding the common gas market closer, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich told reporters following the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Friday.

"Obviously, a very important issue that was number one on today’s agenda, is the formation of a common gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union. We have received a draft of international treaty as an agreement developed by the Russian side, and it was already presented at the end of this April. We have submitted [it] to countries and already held two events on bringing closer the positions that have certain differences related to proposals of developers," he said.

Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko said earlier that the Eurasian Economic Union intended to return to consideration of the issue on gas prices and tariffs on the common market in the second half of the year. The agreement is planned to be inked in 2022, he said, adding that it is also important to implement the provisions and get prepared for the work in such conditions. The common market is set to start operating from 2025, due to which it is necessary to reach agreements as soon as possible to be able to adjust the national systems to conditions of implementation of the documents that will be approved on the gas market and other fields, Deputy PM noted.