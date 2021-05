MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Four rockets were fired on Israel from the territory of Lebanon, the Israeli army’s press office reported on Wednesday.

One missile was intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome air defenses, the press office said in a statement.

The other rockets "apparently fell on open terrain," the statement says.

In retaliation, "the Israeli artillery is delivering strikes on some targets on the territory of Lebanon," the press office said.