Israel neutralizes Hamas operative firing rockets from Gaza, air force says

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Forces (IAF) neutralized a Hamas operative who was firing rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, the IAF said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"A short while ago, an IAF aircraft neutralized a Hamas terror organization operative immediately after firing rockets towards Israeli territory from the eastern Gaza Strip. The IAF also struck a rocket launcher belonging to the Hamas terror organization in Khan Yunis," the tweet reads.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers. According to latest data, at least 12 Israelis and over 240 Palestinians have been killed.