UAE deliver 400 tons of food to Gaza Strip

DUBAI, May 5. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAEE) has delivered some 400 tons of food as humanitarian assistance to people in the Gaza Strip, the WAM news agency reported.

The aid was delivered in collaboration with the US non-government organization American Near East Refugee Aid. This food will be enough for around 120,000 people in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the agency, the UAE has delivered more than 31,000 tons of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, to the Palestinian enclave since October 2023 when the current spiral of escalation began. Apart from that, the UAE has built five automated bakeries and placed six desalination plants in Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.