Andrey Rublev now ranks sixth in ATP rating

TASS, May 6. Russia's Andrey Rublev has moved from the eighth to the sixth place in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranking, the updated version of which was published on the organization's official website.

Rublev won the 2024 ATP Madrid Open on May 5. He received 1,000 ranking points for the victory.

Daniil Medvedev, who withdrew from the quarterfinals of the Madrid tournament due to injury, remains Russia's top-ranked player. He retained his fourth place in the rankings. Serbia's Novak Djokovic is still the leader. Italy's Jannik Sinner is in second place and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is in third. Norwegian Casper Ruud and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have dropped one place in the top ten and are now ranked seventh and eighth respectively.

Russia's Karen Khachanov fell slightly from 17th to 18th. Aslan Kartsev, who played his first tournament in Madrid after his injury, dropped 38 places and is now ranked 86th. Roman Safiullin moved up from 42nd to 39th and Pavel Kotov from 72nd to 63rd.