Israeli army says three servicemen killed in southern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the death of three servicemen during the fighting against the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the south of the Gaza Strip, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said.

According to its information, two 19-year-old sergeants and a 21-year-old soldier were killed in a Hamas rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom kibbutz. Another 11 servicemen were wounded.

The latest figures bring to 266 the number of Israeli servicemen killed since the beginning of the IDF's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The total number of servicemen killed in the new round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has already reached 611, according to the army’s press service.