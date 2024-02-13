Estonian prime minister declared wanted for desecration of historical memory — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Desecration of historical memory and hostility towards Russia are the reasons for declaring Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and a number of other officials in the Baltic countries wanted, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"These people are responsible for decisions that are actually tantamount to desecration of historical memory," Peskov explained. Baltic politicians are also "taking hostile actions toward both historical memory and our country," he added.

Earlier, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys appeared on the wanted list of the Russian Interior Ministry. Law enforcement sources told TASS that criminal proceedings had been launched against the Baltic officials for the destruction and damage of monuments to Soviet soldiers.

Russia’s Investigative Committee in September last year indicted in absentia more than 170 foreign nationals, including citizens of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Ukraine in cases of desecration and destruction of monuments to Soviet soldiers.

Sixteen criminal cases are being investigated over 143 instances of desecration or destruction of or damage to war graves, monuments and memorials to Soviet soldiers.