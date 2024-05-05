Israel hits back on Hamas targets in southern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, May 5. /TASS/. Israel has delivered retaliation strikes on Hamas infrastructure facilities near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today (Sunday), approximately 10 projectiles were fired from the area adjacent to the Rafah Crossing toward the area of Kerem Shalom. Shortly after, IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) fighter jets struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired. In addition, IAF fighter jets struck a military structure located in the area of the launcher," it said, adding that Israeli forces hit the terrorists’ military infrastructure facilities in this area.

Apart from that, according to the IDF, Hamas launches were carried out from an area located some 350 meters from civilian shelters. According to The Times of Israel newspaper, at least ten people were hurt.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.