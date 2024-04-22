Ukraine lost best fighters near Artyomovsk, retired general says

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost its best and most motivated fighters during the fight for Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), which now negatively affects its combat readiness, retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos said.

"We lost the best from the best in Bakhmut. We lost the most motivated ones, while [Russian forces] being to use its professionals correctly and actively now," he said on Ukrainian TV.

He added that relocation of troops from one direction to another will not solve Ukrainian forces’ problems, and that each fighter should be used according to their specialization.

Previously, the general called the situation near Chasov Yar extremely difficult for Ukraine, pointing out that Ukrainian forces lack people, vehicles and proper intelligence. According to Krivonos, the loss of Chasov Yar will create a threat for Ukrainian positions near Konstantinovka, as well as near Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.