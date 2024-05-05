Israeli army detects launch of 40 munitions from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. The Israeli army has detected the launch of about 40 munitions from Lebanon towards the northern regions of the country, the army's press service reported.

According to it, some of them were intercepted. No casualties were reported.

In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire, the press service said.

In addition, some time ago, fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force carried out a new series of strikes in southern Lebanon. Their targets were military infrastructure facilities of the Hezbollah Shiite movement near the settlements of Markaba, Kfarkela, and Odaisseh, the army said.

In addition, in the morning, Israeli warplanes attacked a military facility near the Meiss El Jabal settlement in southern Lebanon. In response, Israeli artillery fired in the direction of the Chebaa Heights "to remove a threat," the press service emphasized.