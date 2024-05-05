Our Lady of Kazan icon transferred to Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has announced his decision to transfer the miracle-working Our Lady of Kazan icon to Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral.

"Today, I would like to hand over this holy icon <…> to the Christ the Savior Cathedral," he said after the Eastern service.

On November 4, 2023, when Russia celebrated National Unity Day, the patriarch declared that the oldest copy of the Our Lady of Kazan icon, which was believed lost, had been found. The Russian Orthodox Church head brought the icon to the Our Lady of Kazan Cathedral on Red Square, where it was kept until disappearing in the early 20th century.