TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets intercepted a drone approaching Israel from the east, the army’s press service reported.

"Overnight, IAF fighter jets successfully intercepted a UAV that approached Israel from the east. The UAV was monitored by IDF soldiers, did not pose a threat and no sirens were sounded according to protocol," the statement said.

No injuries or damage were reported, the IDF press service added.