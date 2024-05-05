Top Turkish diplomat warns about more wars in Gaza if two-state solution is not reached

ISTANBUL, May 5. /TASS/. The current crisis in Gaza will not be the last one unless the international community learns the lesson from it, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"If we fail to learn the lesson from the tragedy in Gaza, if we fail to reach a two-state solution, this war will not be the last one in Gaza. We will see more wars and more tears," the Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying in an interview with the Al-Arabiya television channel.

"We must propose to Israel to acknowledge the 1967 borers. Not only Hamas but all Palestinians want to establish a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders," he said.

Turkey has repeatedly stressed that the only way of settling the conflict between Israel and Palestine is to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with the capital city in East Jerusalem.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that escalation between Iran and Israel may trigger a bigger war.

"This escalation may become a portent of a more large-scale war. Though the situation seems to have calmed down by now, but such a potential always exist," the Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Tehran said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles launched at Israel.

The ABC television channel said on April 19, citing a US administration official, that Israel had delivered a missile strike on a facility in Iran. The CNN television channel noted, also citing a US official, that this strike was a retaliation to the Iranian attack on April 13. The Iranian mass media reported that three drones had been shot down over the Isfahan Province.