MADRID, May 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the 2024 ATP Madrid Open after defeating.

Russia’s 7th-seed blasted past his unseeded Canadian opponent 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Rublev, 26, who is playing under a neutral status at the ATP tournaments, is ranked 8th in the ATP World Rankings and has won 16 ATP tournament titles. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals. Rublev took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2023 Madrid Open is being played on outdoor clay courts between April 23 and May 5 and offers 7,877,020 euro (over $8.5 million) in prize money.