Israeli forces report strikes on operational apartments belonging to Hamas commanders

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Israel’s military has attacked three operational apartments belonging to the commanders of the radical Palestinian Hamas movement which controls the Gaza Strip, according to the statement of the IDF press service made public on Tuesday.

It noted that the attacked objects were used by the Hamas organization for military purposes.

The exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. According to the latest data of Palestine’s Health Ministry, the number of fatalities has surpassed 237, with 213 people killed in the Gaza Strip, including over 60 children and 36 women. The Israeli side reports at least 12 fatalities. Over 6,000 people have been wounded.