Israel hits Hamas weapons depots in Gaza Strip, sirens sounding in Israeli cities - IDF

TEL AVIV, May 16. /TASS/. Israeli drones have hit two Hamas weapons depots in the Gaza Strip, radicals continue missile shelling of Israeli cities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"Sirens sounding in the city of Beersheba," the IDF wrote on its Twitter account. Sirens are also heard in the city of Ashkelon and in areas bordering the Gaza Strip.

"A short while ago, we struck a warehouse containing weapons, located in the house of a Hamas operative in central Gaza, and a Hamas naval weapons warehouse in southern Gaza," it tweeted. "We struck military assets in Hamas' intelligence HQ in northern Gaza, significantly harming the terrorist organization's central infrastructure.".