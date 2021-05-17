UNSC to discuss escalation in Middle East again on May 18 - source

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold the fourth round of consultations over the week to try to agree a joint statement on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, a source in the organization told TASS on Monday.

"China, Tunisia and Norway suggested this topic be discussed again on Tuesday in the format of closed-door consultations," the source said.

The United States blocked the three previous attempts to adopt a United Nations Security Council joint statement on the escalation of the conflict in Israel and in the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.

According to the latest reports, at least ten Israelis have been killed and hundreds have been injured. The Palestinian side reports more than 230 deaths and nearly 6,000 wounded (in the Gaza Strip and West Bank).