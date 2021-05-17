UNSC fails to agree statement on Palestine and Israel because of US position — source

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has failed to agree a joint statement calling for cessation of hostilities in Israel and in the Gaza Strip for the third time because of the United States’ position, a source in the organization told TASS on Monday.

"The United States was against the draft statement on the results of Sunday’s open meeting," the source said.

The United Nations Security Council held two closed-door meetings during the past week. Neither of them yielded a joint statement. According to TASS data, Washington insists the document condemn Hamas actions.

During a briefing, United Nations Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stressed the importance of a consolidated Security Council call that would be able to influence the situation.

Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following an outburst of unrest near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.

According to the latest reports, at least ten Israelis have been killed and hundreds have been injured. The Palestinian side reports more than 200 deaths and nearly 6,000 wounded.