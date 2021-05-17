Death toll in Palestine after escalation with Israel climbs to 218, ambassador says

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. About 218 Palestinians were killed, more than 6,500 have been injured as a result of the recent escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This latest data was reported by Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal during an online conference on Monday.

"The latest information that we received literally an hour ago indicates that now we have 218 Palestinians killed and 6,504 wounded. Over 90% of all these people, these casualties, are civilians. More than 30% of all those killed are women and children," the diplomat said.

The ambassador added that over 200,000 Palestinian children live in the conditions of constant fear and panic. He also reported that over 20 residential buildings in the Gaza Strip had been completely destroyed.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. According to the latest data, at least ten Israelis were killed.