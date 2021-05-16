Second Sputnik V shipment delivered in India

NEW DELHI, May 16. /TASS/. The second shipment of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to India, Russia envoy Nikolai Kudashev told journalists.

"The second shipment of the Sputnik V has been delivered to the city of Hyderabad. We are very glad that the joint fight of Russia and India against COVID-19 - which is one of the most important fields of our cooperation today - has firmly set on track and moves forward," the envoy said.

He underscored that, considering the recent beginning of vaccination with the Russian vaccine in India, this second shipment was timely.

"The Sputnik V’s efficiency is well known in the world. The vaccine is successfully being used for vaccination of the people in Russia since second half of 2020. Russian specialists have stated that this medicine is efficient against the new coronavirus strains, as well," the envoy noted.