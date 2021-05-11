US may terminate investigations on carbon steel imports from Russia, Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. The United States authorities may terminate previously suspended investigations on imports of carbon steel plate from Russia and Ukraine. This is according to a statement the US International Trade Commission published in the so-called federal register - a collection of official documents by the US government.

"The Commission hereby gives notice of the scheduling of expedited reviews pursuant to the Tariff Act of 1930 ("the Act") to determine whether revocation of the antidumping duty order on cut-to-length carbon steel plate from China and the termination of the suspended investigations on cut-to-length carbon steel plate from Russia and Ukraine would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time," according to the document.

The document also stresses that the commission called on all interested parties to provide their views on this issue by May 20.

In early March, the US Department of Commerce argued that the termination of the suspended investigations could lead to a resumption of dumping with an average margin of up to 185% for Russia and up to 237.91% for Ukraine.

On November 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the launch of the procedure for revising the status of suspended anti-dumping investigations in relation to carbon steel imports from Russia and Ukraine.