Bulgarian president dissolves parliament, sets new election for July 11

"With his decree, President Rumen Radev is dissolving the 45th National Assembly on May 12, 2021. The head of state has set the parliamentary election for July 11 of this year," the message stated.

The 45th National Assembly of Bulgaria was elected on April 4; however, it was unable to agree on the formation of a new government. At first, the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria, which won the election, attempted to form a government in coalition with the Union of Democratic Forces, but it failed to get the support of a parliamentary majority. A new political party There Is Such a People refused to propose its own ministers to the cabinet. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) for Bulgaria coalition was also forced to return its mandate to the president.

Due to the inability of parties to form a government, the Bulgarian president decided to dissolve the parliament and appoint an acting cabinet of ministers.