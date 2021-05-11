UN chief Guterres encourages staff to get vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V against COVID

UN, May 11. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encourages the staff of the global organization to get anti-COVID-19 jabs using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine if it is allowed by medical authorities in the countries of their work.

"Many UN personnel has already received the Sputnik vaccine, namely in the Russian Federation, and we would like to be able to use it by ourselves and only waiting for the evaluation by the World Health Organization that from the point of view of the work of the UN itself is necessary," Guterres said speaking with Russian media outlets ahead of his visit to Moscow.

"But, we encourage, of course, the staff of the UN that is working in countries that are vaccinating with the Sputnik to receive this vaccine," he added.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to take off for a visit to Russia on Tuesday and he is scheduled to hold an official meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus dubbed Sputnik V. The inoculation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

