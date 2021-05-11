UN chief Guterres plans to discuss global conflicts settlement with Russia’s Lavrov

UN, May 11. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said issues of conflicts settlement in Ukraine, Libya, Yemen and other countries will be among the key topics of his upcoming talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.

"I expect to have the chance to discuss, according to what has been agreed, key security concerns in this world - be it in Libya, in Syria, in Yemen, in Ukraine and Afghanistan - and to exchange views on what is needed to address these conflicts," Guterres said speaking to Russian media outlets ahead of his visit to Moscow.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to take off for a visit to Russia on Tuesday and he is scheduled to hold an official meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.