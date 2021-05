MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Palestine stays in daily contact with Russia in regard to the situation in Jerusalem, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Monday.

"Certainly, I stay in touch with Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, a Russian deputy foreign minister, and Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov every day," he said. "Our ambassador in New York is also a representative in daily contacts with Russian representatives," he said.