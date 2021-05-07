Blinken says his visit to Kiev was productive

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday described his visit to Ukraine as productive.

"Productive time spent in Kyiv with President [Vladimir] Zelensky and all those with whom I met. The United States is resolute in the face of Russian aggression and in our support for the reform work needed to ensure a sovereign, democratic, and prosperous future for Ukraine," he stressed via Twitter.

On Thursday, Blinken had meetings with Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) members, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and had talks with Zelensky and Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.