US, Germany having no single assessment for Nord Stream 2, Merkel says

BERLIN, May 5. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is among matters having no common assessment in the Trans-Atlantic aspect, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at an online conference on Wednesday.

"It is important to speak also in future about matters probably having no common assessment in the Trans-Atlantic partnership. The topic of the Nord Stream 2 is currently among them. It is important for me in this regard that we are pursuing common policy in respect of Ukraine and that exactly Ukraine remains an important partner on gas transit and supply matters," the chancellor said.

The Nord Stream 2 project includes the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 95% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished.

German authorities reiterated earlier that they consider necessary to complete construction of the gas pipeline and that Berlin treats this project as an economic one. The US has openly spoken against its construction and proactively acts to block the project.