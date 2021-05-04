Regulator considers continuation of Nord Stream 2 construction in German waters possible

BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) considers it possible to resume the construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters after a claim initiated by the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), at the end of this May, a representative from the regulator told TASS on Tuesday.

The claim "has a suspensive effect" only on the permission granted by the BSH in the middle of January 2021, which approved the continuation of the gas pipeline’s construction in the exclusive economic zone of Germany in the Baltic Sea from the end of September to the end of May, she said. "Starting at the end of May, the construction may be resumed," a representative from the regulator emphasized. It is connected with the fact that a permanent permit was given back in 2018 for the construction of Nord Stream 2 from the end of May to the end of September, the press service noted.

The NABU reported on Monday that a claim had been filed with the Hamburg administrative court against the gas pipeline construction permit issued in January 2021. Another environmental organization, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, turned to the Hamburg court with a similar claim on April 13. The regulator said earlier that the pipelaying poses no threat to marine life.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The works were suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipelaying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed after a year-long halt. The gas pipeline is currently 95% completed.