Bundestag considers failure to implement Nord Stream 2 over ecologists’ claim unrealistic

BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. Chairman of the German Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst considers the failure to implement the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project due to the claim initiated by the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) unrealistic, though he does not rule out that the consideration of the claim will slow down the pace of construction.

"As the claim filed with the administrative court has a suspensive effect it may slow down the future construction. However, I consider the option of the claim preventing completion of the pipeline’s construction unrealistic," the politician told TASS on Tuesday. "The construction of the pipeline has been fully approved by all competent agencies and thus conforms to legislation," he noted, adding that the requirements regarding environmental protection were observed during the works.

"In this respect I see no reasons why Nord Stream should not be completed," Ernst emphasized.

The NABU reported on Monday that a claim had been filed with the Hamburg administrative court against the gas pipeline construction permit issued in January 2021. Another environmental organization, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, turned to the Hamburg court with a similar claim on April 13. The regulator said earlier that the pipelaying poses no threat to marine life.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The works were suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipelaying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed after a year-long halt. The gas pipeline is currently 95% completed.