Italy to start renewing tourist visas for Russians from May 3 - Consulate General

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russians whose Italian tourist visas expired after January 1 of last year can apply to the Italian Consulate General in Moscow for a new document from May 3, according to the Italian diplomatic mission in Russia.

"The Consulate General of Italy in Moscow informs that from May 3, 2021, individuals holding Italian tourist visas (Schengen visa type C), which expired from January 1, 2020, to the present, can apply for a new Italian tourist visa," the statement said.

The consulate also drew attention to the deadline for issuing visas, which, due to the current restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, can be up to 10 working days.