Kyrgyzstan asks UN for aid in recovery of Batken Region after border conflict

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan has asked the UN for aid in the recovery of the Batken Region, which was affected during armed clashes with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said during the talks with Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman on Friday, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry’s press service informed.
"The minister pointed out the need to reorient a number of projects and programs of UN agencies towards the post-conflict recovery in the Batken Region," the message says.
Kazakbaev stated that as a result of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, there are "internally displaced persons and damage to infrastructure and residential objects" in the Batken Region. "In this regard, he expressed hope for UN support in aiding the internally displaced persons and the return to their places of permanent residence, as well as the recovery of damaged objects," the press service said.
For her part, Gherman said that the UN is ready to provide technical aid to the conflict sides on the implementation of the agreements reached between them within the framework of the existing regional and bilateral programs.