Kyrgyzstan asks UN for aid in recovery of Batken Region after border conflict

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan has asked the UN for aid in the recovery of the Batken Region, which was affected during armed clashes with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said during the talks with Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman on Friday, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry’s press service informed.

"The minister pointed out the need to reorient a number of projects and programs of UN agencies towards the post-conflict recovery in the Batken Region," the message says.