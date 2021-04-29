European Parliament approves resolution on Russia

BRUSSELS, April 29. /TASS/. The European Parliament has approved the resolution on Russia with calls for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Rosatom nuclear corporation, ‘Russian oligarchs’ and disconnection from SWIFT. 569 members of the European Parliament voted for approval of the resolution, with 67 against the approval.

The European Parliament "Demands that the EU should reduce its dependence on Russian energy, and urges the EU institutions and all Member States, therefore, to stop the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and to demand a stop to the construction of controversial nuclear power plants built by Rosatom," the document says.

It "underscores that if such a military build-up [on the border with Ukraine-TASS] were in the future to be transformed into an invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the EU must make clear that the price for such a violation of international law and norms would be severe; insists, therefore, that in such circumstances imports of oil and gas from Russia to the EU be immediately stopped, while Russia should be excluded from the SWIFT payment system, and all assets in the EU of oligarchs close to the Russian authorities and their families in the EU need to be frozen and their visas cancelled," the resolution notes.

The European Parliament also "underlines that EU Member States should no longer be welcoming places for Russian wealth and investments of unclear origin; calls on the Commission and the Council to increase efforts to curb the Kremlin’s strategic investments within the EU for the purposes of subversion, undermining democratic processes and institutions, and spreading corruption; continues to insist that Member States such as Cyprus, Bulgaria and Malta must abandon their ‘golden passport’ regimes," according to the document.

This resolution of the European Parliament, just like all others, is advisory by nature and is not binding on EU institutions.