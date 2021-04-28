India sets world record with 360,960 new coronavirus cases over day

Over the past seven days, only once - on Tuesday - the country did not register a new record number of cases (there were 323,144). On Monday, 352 991 new coronavirus cases were detected, on Sunday the Ministry of Health of the country reported 349,691 cases, on April 24 - about 346,786, on April 23 this figure was 332,730, and on April 22 - 314,835.

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. India registered 360,960 new coronavirus cases over the past day setting another world record. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that the number of cases during the pandemic in the country reached 17,997,267.

The number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased in India by 3,293 to 201,187 over the past day. The daily jump in mortality was the highest ever during the pandemic: the previous record was recorded on April 26 and amounted to 2,812 cases. There are 2,978,709 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment, 96,505 more than on Tuesday.

In India, 2,556,182 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of vaccinated people was 147,827,367.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that India has become the next country to approve the use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. India has become the 60th country to approve the use of the jab.

