Putin vows to send emergency aid to India

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Russia’s decision to provide emergency humanitarian aid to the republic to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin press service informed on the outcomes of a phone call between Putin and Modi.

"Vladimir Putin sent words of support to Narendra Modi at such a difficult time of fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus and informed him of the decision to provide emergency humanitarian aid to India," the message says.

The Kremlin informed that today, the Russian Emergencies Ministry will send aircrafts to India carrying over 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 20 units of oxygen supply equipment, 75 artificial lung ventilation machines, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packages of medicines.

It is noted that the Indian PM warmly thanked President Putin for Russia’s cooperation "that is in many ways of a high-tech nature and is in high demand in the country."

The press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that Russia would hand over the Favipiravir drug to India that has proven to be effective against COVID-19. It is produced by the R-Pharm pharmaceutical company and is known under the commercial name of Coronavir. The artificial lung ventilation machines and monitors were produced by Russian company Triton Electronics, and the oxygen concentrators were produced by the Grasis company. "This is high-tech equipment produced in Russia. We hope that our technology will help Indian doctors save people’s lives," Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov is quoted as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that an Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry took off for Delhi carrying medical equipment that can be used in the fight against COVID-19. A second plane is expected to leave for India shortly.

In the past 24 hours, India registered 360,960 new COVID-19 cases, which has become another world record. Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 18 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country.