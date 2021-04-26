Belarus not to be divided by anyone, Lukashenko claims

MINSK, April 26. /TASS/. No-one would be able to divide Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko claimed during the event in the Gomel Region, dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

The head of state reminded that, during the early years of his presidency, the idea was around to establish a Polesie People’s Republic - meaning dividing Belarus into parts.

"Today they [Lukashenko’s opponents] woke up. They want to divide Belarus in two again. They won’t be able to, even without me they won’t be able to. We have realized already that we have our own land and our own country, and we will not give it to anyone," the president said.