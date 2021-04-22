Belarusian president arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin

MINSK, April 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Moscow on a working visit. He is scheduled to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the BelTA news agency reported.

The Belarusian leader was met by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko.

The Belarusian leader’s press service earlier reported that issues related to the Union State would be on the agenda. Lukashenko and Putin are expected to discuss the current Belarusian-Russian relations, focusing on trade and economic cooperation. It is also planned that issues related to cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and further steps to restore full-fledged transport communication will be raised. In addition, Lukashenko and Putin will discuss joint response to current challenges and threats and exchange views on international issues and the situation in the region.

The previous meeting between the Russian and Belarusian leaders was held on February 22 in Sochi.