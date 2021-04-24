No objections from Russia to Slovakia publishing Sputnik V contract

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia does not object to the contract on Sputnik V supply to Slovakia to be published, but suggests that also the Pfizer contract should be released, according to the Russian vaccine’s Twitter account.

"We do not object to Slovakia publishing a Sputnik V contract. Pfizer contract should clearly be published as well and compared. Based on real-world data, Hungary announced that Sputnik V performs better than Pfizer. Is Sputnik V contract better as well?" the tweet says.

Earlier, Slovakia’s Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said that his country, where the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was delivered on March 1, would made the contract public even in case Russia would object to that.