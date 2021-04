US ambassador to Russia announces plans to return to Washington for consultations

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has arrived at Sheremetyevo Airport, from where he will travel to Washington for consultations, a TASS correspondent reported.

The American diplomat’s car drove up to the terminal with a lounge for government delegations.

According to the timetable, a suitable flight to Washington is a connection flight through London, which will depart from Sheremetyevo at 10:00 Moscow time.