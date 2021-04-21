Peru planning to ink agreement with Russia to supply Sputnik V jab

YEKATERINBURG, April 21. /TASS/. Peru is planning to sign an agreement with Russia to deliver Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Juan Genaro del Campo Rodriguez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Peru to Russia, said Wednesday on the sidelines of the XI Eurasian Economic Forum of the Youth held in Yekaterinburg.

"We believe that Russian vaccines are the best. There is a high level of interest in this regard. But we are now vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm shots. Currently, the negotiation stage is nearing completion. I think we will soon sign an agreement on Sputnik," he said.

Currently, Peru has more than 19,000 active cases of COVID-19. There are 14,747 hospitalized patients with the coronavirus, 2,636 of them are in ICUs.