US, Russian president to meet "in the right circumstance" - US national security adviser

NEW YORK CITY, April 18. /TASS/. A meeting between the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will take place "in the right circumstance," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

"There isn't currently a summit on the books," he said in an interview with CNN. "It's something we're talking about. And that summit would have to take place, of course, in the right circumstances in a way that could actually move the relationship forward."

"But I'm not going to get into hypotheticals about when or whether summit would likely occur," he said when asked whether such a summit would be held in case Russian blogger Alexey Navalny died in prison.

According to Sullivan, the US side has "communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility."

The Russian foreign ministry said earlier that ultimatum demands to Russia voiced by a number of countries and a media campaign around Navalny were geared solely towards destabilization of the political situation in Russia. Meanwhile, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service’s Vladimir region department said that medics said Navalny was in satisfactory condition.

Putin and Biden had a telephone conversation initiated by the US side on Tuesday. It was their second call after Biden took his presidential office. According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders discussed in detail the current state of bilateral relations and a number of international matters. The While House said after the call that Biden had invited Putin to hold a personal meeting in a third country.