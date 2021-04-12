Group of catholic clergymen abducted in Haiti

TASS, April 12. At least seven catholic clergymen, including two French citizens, were abducted in the Haiti city of Croix-des-Bouquets, AFP reported Sunday citing the local church spokesman.

According to the report, the abductors demand a ransom of $1 million. The police suspects that a local militia may be involved in the incident.

The French embassy did not comment on this information, AFP report says.

According the new agency, abductions for ransom have become frequent in central Haiti recently, which reportedly indicates the increase of armed gangs’ influence in the country.